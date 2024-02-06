Cape Girardeau County commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst have voted to pay Trutest Solutions of Cape Girardeau County $6,486 to do an environmental assessment of the county jail in Jackson.

"Trutest was the lowest and best bid and it will look at what we call the old jail, built in 1979, and the newer one, built in 2000 -- which are now interconnected," said 2nd District Commissioner Herbst, who added he expects a completed study to be done in "the next month or so."

This week's Trutest authorization comes after the commission voted Oct. 14 to authorize St. Louis-headquartered Sitex to do a similar assessment of the now-vacant 1908 county Courthouse, which the commission intends to use for some future purpose. The county will pay Sitex $6,670 for its work.

The 113-year-old former Courthouse in uptown Jackson has been largely empty since the new facility at 203 N. High St. opened in 2020.

Both environmental assessments -- Phase I (old Courthouse) and Phase II (jail) -- will be forwarded to Navigate Building Solutions of St. Louis, a consulting firm, which is working off a $208,420 contract with the county to provide a facility study to be delivered in the first quarter of next year.