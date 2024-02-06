On the first business day after Friday's deadly tornadoes ripped through portions of the Missouri Bootheel, Arkansas, Illinois and Mayfield, Kentucky -- in the latter's case, heavily damaging the Graves County Courthouse -- the Cape Girardeau County Commission decided Monday to switch property insurance carriers for its government buildings.

The commission voted unanimously to accept Selective Insurance's bid for the 2022 calendar year -- leaving Cincinnati Insurance, which had covered the county's structures for most of the last decade.

Doug Mueller, executive vice president of W.E. Walker-Lakenan Co., acting in his capacity as an insurance broker, recommended the commission change to Selective after providing an extensive review of the benefits offered by each company.

"Selective's annual premium is a little more than Cincinnati's but Selective quoted a higher total replacement value for the buildings," said Mueller, who also said Selective offered a 10% deductible on earthquake claims compared to 15% for Cincinnati.