All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 15, 2021

Cape Girardeau County chooses a new insurance carrier for county buildings

On the first business day after Friday's deadly tornadoes ripped through portions of the Missouri Bootheel, Arkansas, Illinois and Mayfield, Kentucky -- in the latter's case, heavily damaging the Graves County Courthouse -- the Cape Girardeau County Commission decided Monday to switch property insurance carriers for its government buildings...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.
The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.Jeff Long

On the first business day after Friday's deadly tornadoes ripped through portions of the Missouri Bootheel, Arkansas, Illinois and Mayfield, Kentucky -- in the latter's case, heavily damaging the Graves County Courthouse -- the Cape Girardeau County Commission decided Monday to switch property insurance carriers for its government buildings.

The commission voted unanimously to accept Selective Insurance's bid for the 2022 calendar year -- leaving Cincinnati Insurance, which had covered the county's structures for most of the last decade.

Doug Mueller, executive vice president of W.E. Walker-Lakenan Co., acting in his capacity as an insurance broker, recommended the commission change to Selective after providing an extensive review of the benefits offered by each company.

"Selective's annual premium is a little more than Cincinnati's but Selective quoted a higher total replacement value for the buildings," said Mueller, who also said Selective offered a 10% deductible on earthquake claims compared to 15% for Cincinnati.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Selective's annual premium is $222,446.50, while Cincinnati's bid to keep the county's business came in at $222,129.89 -- a difference of $316.61.

Mueller also said the new insurer had more favorable terms for the currently vacant old county courthouse in Jackson, first built in 1908.

"Cincinnati was going to be more restrictive on the vacancy and Selective will be much more lenient in terms of giving the county better coverage during the time the historic building is empty," he said.

First District Commissioner Paul Koeper commented renovation of the historic courthouse should be underway by the middle of next year.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy