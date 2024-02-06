Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, will host a workshop to familiarize Southeast Missourians with the cleansing power of the region's native plants.

The event, titled "Make It Green Clean," will occur from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Jamie Koehler, assistant manager at the nature center, explained the event will zero in on how native plants can be used as cleaning products.

"In the past, we've made our own laundry soap, we've made some generic cleaners and things like that, using native plants and natural products. Then we will talk a little bit too about the other uses of native plants," Koehler explained.