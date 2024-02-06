Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, will host a workshop to familiarize Southeast Missourians with the cleansing power of the region's native plants.
The event, titled "Make It Green Clean," will occur from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Jamie Koehler, assistant manager at the nature center, explained the event will zero in on how native plants can be used as cleaning products.
"In the past, we've made our own laundry soap, we've made some generic cleaners and things like that, using native plants and natural products. Then we will talk a little bit too about the other uses of native plants," Koehler explained.
According to the nature center's website, the outdoor workshop will highlight ways in which plants are important to humans, not just wildlife.
"Plants have historically been used as food, medicine, dyes, and so much else. Plants can also help keep our homes safe and clean. Together we will explore several native plants and use them to make household cleaners," the website detailed.
Participants will be allowed to take plant samples home with them, allowing them to try the natural cleaning products in their own homes.
"We're gonna use a lot of citrus stuff, we're gonna use some pine needles, and much more," Koehler said.
