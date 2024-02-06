The Conservation Nature Center brought the community together to do their part in helping to keep the Mississippi River clean this past weekend.

The center held the Riverfront Cleanup on Saturday afternoon at Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The litter pickup was open to all ages, with free T-shirts, snacks and drinks provided throughout the day.

Naturalist Angela Pierce led the efforts, with several City of Cape Girardeau employees joining to pitch in to pitch out the trash, as well as volunteers from the Southeast Missouri State University and local community, she said.

Pierce said she and the volunteers met at the Broadway entrance of Riverfront Park and made their way along Water Street picking up trash.