All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 8, 2021

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center holds weekend Riverfront Cleanup

The Conservation Nature Center brought the community together to do their part in helping to keep the Mississippi River clean this past weekend. The center held the Riverfront Cleanup on Saturday afternoon at Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau...

Brooke Holford
Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center naturalist Angela Pierce picks up trash during the Riverfront Cleanup at Riverfront Park on Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center naturalist Angela Pierce picks up trash during the Riverfront Cleanup at Riverfront Park on Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.Brooke Holford

The Conservation Nature Center brought the community together to do their part in helping to keep the Mississippi River clean this past weekend.

The center held the Riverfront Cleanup on Saturday afternoon at Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The litter pickup was open to all ages, with free T-shirts, snacks and drinks provided throughout the day.

Naturalist Angela Pierce led the efforts, with several City of Cape Girardeau employees joining to pitch in to pitch out the trash, as well as volunteers from the Southeast Missouri State University and local community, she said.

Pierce said she and the volunteers met at the Broadway entrance of Riverfront Park and made their way along Water Street picking up trash.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Volunteers help pick up trash during the Conservation Nature Center's Riverfront Cleanup along Riverfront Park on Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Volunteers help pick up trash during the Conservation Nature Center's Riverfront Cleanup along Riverfront Park on Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.Brooke Holford

"A few people actually saw us walking with our shirts and bags and asked what we were doing and when I told them, they asked if they could tag along and help," Pierce said. "It just showed how much people really enjoy seeing our river and local riverfront clean."

Pierce said this was the first riverfront cleanup the Conservation Nature Center has held in a couple of years.

"We really appreciate people taking the time out of their day to pick up trash and keep the river clean," Pierce said. "Not only does it help the people here, but it also helps keep the animals in and around the river safe and healthy."

The riverfront cleanups are held as a part of the Missouri Department of Conservation Stream Team program, she said, which "aims to promote healthy waterways by picking up litter and keeping waterways clean."

For more information on the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, or to view upcoming cleanups and events held by the center, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/cape-girardeau-conservation-nature-center.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy