Construction is underway at the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex in downtown Cape Girardeau, and a ceremonial groundbreaking is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Penzel Construction CEO Phil Penzel said the project to transform the courthouse into Cape Girardeau City Hall is on schedule, and said the future parking structure site is being excavated this week. That will give the construction crews a secure place to park and store equipment, Penzel said.

“We’re going to be able to get a tunnel in,” Penzel said of the access point between the lower part of the structure and the basement elevator of the new addition between the Common Pleas Courthouse and the Annex, formerly the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

“We’ll be able to get that in and then we can concentrate on the new construction, along with renovating the old buildings,” Penzel said.

Penzel said any renovation project, such as the renovation Penzel Construction did in the early 2000s on the Southeast Missourian building at 301 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will yield surprises, such as windows or doors closed in during previous renovation work.

Being able to clean up and use existing, historically significant items or structures in the building is a great opportunity, Penzel added.

An artist rendering of plans for the new Cape Girardeau City Hall, as viewed from Lorimier Street. Submitted

“There’ll be no doubt in my mind that this will be the most iconic project of my career, probably the most significant of our company history,” Penzel said. Penzel, fourth-generation owner of the Jackson construction company, said the company has been involved in a lot of projects in Southeast Missouri. “I’m proud of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson we just completed, and others, but this really has the potential to be of historic proportions. I’m honored to be part of it.”