Cape Girardeau city employees could receive bonuses by end of the year

Full-time employees of the City of Cape Girardeau could soon be in line for bonuses.
Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 21, to approve the first reading of an appropriation to give every full-time employee a $1,000 net pay bonus. The ordinance will appear on the next meeting's consent agenda for second and third readings.
"This is well deserved," Councilman Dan Presson said. "We have wonderful city departments. We've got wonderful city staff and, absolutely, I would love to see anybody rewarded, especially at the year's end, for a job well done."
The appropriation is a little more than $564,000 with nearly $400,000 coming from the city's general fund and the rest coming from various smaller department-specific funds. City manager Kenneth Haskin said a majority of the funds being used are "salary savings" from the past few years.
"I also just want to say that I hope our employees see that this council and your leadership in the city support you and appreciate you," Councilwoman Shannon Truxel said.
