A decision will be made about the former Broadway Theatre at the Monday, April 17, Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, but it won't be the last.

Council members will be voting on whether to host a public hearing at their Monday, May 1, meeting on a development plan officially submitted to the city by the Broadway Theater Redevelopment Corp. The process is prompted by the Urban Redevelopment portion of the city's code.

City manager Kenneth Haskin said Friday, April 14, that a formal development agreement between the developer and the City of Cape Girardeau would be presented to council members if the majority vote in favor of holding a public hearing.

At the March 6 meeting, Brennon Todt, owner of Todt Roofing Inc., presented a three-phase, multimillion-dollar plan before council members to save the historic building and transform it into retail spaces, luxury apartments and a small theater, an 11th-hour move that could potentially save the dilapidated structure from planned demolition by the municipality.

The city received two bids for demolition for $471,200 and $293,743, respectively. Demolition bids sunset after 60 days. The expiration date for Broadway Theatre demolition bids is Tuesday, May 2.

Todt's presentation had the support of Old Town Cape — which sent out a release this week, encouraging people to attend Monday's meeting — the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission and the Broadway Theatre Foundation's Board of Directors.

Following the March presentation, council members voted four to three in favor of exploring options other than the proposed demolition.

The submitted development plan outlines a potential tax abatement agreement with the municipality for the rehabilitation of the structure under Chapter 353 Missouri statutes. Chapter 353 requires the redevelopment be performed in "blighted areas" — places under city jurisdiction that are in poor condition and have become economic and social liabilities.

The potential abatement is for 25 years, with the final 20 years dependent on completion of phases two and three of the development plan