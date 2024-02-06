All sections
NewsNovember 3, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletes

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday, Nov. 2, to rename a portion of a city street after two former standout Southeast Missouri State University athletes. Council members Mark Bliss, Robbie Guard, Dan Presson, Nate Thomas and Tameka Randle as well as Mayor Stacy Kinder voted for the measure. Council member Shannon Truxel was absent...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Southeast Missouri State junior running back Geno Hess meets former Redhawk great Walter Smallwood after breaking Smallwood's career touchdown record in a win earlier this year at Lindenwood in St. Charles, Missouri. Smallwood and former SEMO basketball MVP Curtis Williams have been honored with a street named after them.
Southeast Missouri State junior running back Geno Hess meets former Redhawk great Walter Smallwood after breaking Smallwood's career touchdown record in a win earlier this year at Lindenwood in St. Charles, Missouri. Smallwood and former SEMO basketball MVP Curtis Williams have been honored with a street named after them.

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday, Nov. 2, to rename a portion of a city street after two former standout Southeast Missouri State University athletes.

Council members Mark Bliss, Robbie Guard, Dan Presson, Nate Thomas and Tameka Randle as well as Mayor Stacy Kinder voted for the measure. Council member Shannon Truxel was absent.

Bellevue Street, between North Pacific Street and Houck Place Drive on the university campus, is now Williams-Smallwood Way in honor of Walter Smallwood and Curtis Williams.

Smallwood was a two-time All-MIAA selection in football, and he was the MIAA 60-meter champion in track. Until recently, Smallwood held multiple football records, such as most rushing touchdowns in a game and rushing touchdowns. He held the school's career rushing record until 1994, a record he held for nearly 30 years. He was inducted into the Southeast Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.

Williams lettered four years in track and three years in basketball at SEMO. He was the MVP in basketball during the 1967 season, and was the MIAA Champion in high jump, triple jump and long jump. He set multiple school and conference records in basketball and track. He was inducted into the Southeast Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.

Curtis Williams was a standout basketball player and track star at Southeast Missouri State University in the 1960s.
Curtis Williams was a standout basketball player and track star at Southeast Missouri State University in the 1960s.Southeast Missourian file
Curtis Williams was a standout basketball player and track star at Southeast Missouri State University in the 1960s.
Curtis Williams was a standout basketball player and track star at Southeast Missouri State University in the 1960s.

Brady Barke, SEMO vice president of Collegiate Athletics, noted the particular location of the street is near the facilities where Smallwood and Williams played.

"This seems a fitting way to recognize their contributions," he said.

University officials plan to honor Smallwood and Williams at the Redhawks final regular season home football game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, against Robert Morris.

