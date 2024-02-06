The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of placing the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau under the control of the City of Cape Girardeau as of Monday, July 1, as well as establishing an advisory board for the bureau Monday, June 3, at City Hall.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau was overseen by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and “as a result of the termination of the agreement with the chamber,” the bureau will be under control of the city. Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the bureau will operate as a division of Parks and Recreation.

He said they’re currently completing the transition of the bureau under the City of Cape Girardeau, and they are currently onboarding three employees for the bureau with a “temporary plan” to be located in the Osage Centre’s conference room two.

“We will have an office administrator and there’s a visitor experience development specialist that will be on board as well,” Gannon said.

He said they will build up a working space where they can be permanently housed.