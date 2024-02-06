Cape Girardeau City Council gives preliminary OK to drop pet licensing

By a 6-1 vote, with Fifth Ward Councilwoman Shannon Truxel dissenting, the Cape Girardeau City Council took the first step Tuesday to eliminate the municipal dog and cat license program.

During the council’s study session, Anna Kangas — the city’s interim building and code enforcement manager — told Mayor Bob Fox and the six council members the city was effectively “double charging” pet owners and earning “very little revenue” for city coffers — an estimated $4,000 per year.

One issue, Kangas said, is the considerable time needed to process licenses principally to put IDs on canines and felines.

“We order tags, we sort them and we have to drive them to seven different veterinary clinics,” Kangas said.

Fourth Ward Councilman Robbie Guard noted the difficulty in enforcing a license requirement.

“It’s insane to have something we can’t enforce,” Guard said, suggesting the city’s ordinance requiring pet vaccinations and limiting the number of pets in a home is enough.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner agreed the city could outsource licensing to a third-party vendor but warned such a move would increase fees for pet owners.

“Vaccinations are the important thing for public health and those remain mandatory,” Mehner said.