Cape Girardeau City Council establishes property tax rates

Cape Girardeau City Council members established property tax rates for the fiscal year ending Sunday, June 30, 2024, at their meeting Monday, Aug. 7.

Based on the ordinance unanimously approved Monday, the General Fund and Health Fund rates will decrease from $0.3057 and $0.0573 to $0.3042 and $0.0570 per $100 assessed valuation, respectively. However, the Downtown Special Business District rate will remain unchanged at $0.6789.

The established rates had to be slightly modified based on the Notice of 2023 Aggregate Assessed Valuation from the Cape Girardeau County clerk, which was received Friday, Aug, 4, and are different from what was published on the agenda, said Lisa Mills, finance director.

"In between the time we set the public hearing and the time City Council met, the assessor completed all of their assessed valuation and we were able to completely finish the process of publishing the exact tax levy amounts," she added.

A homeowner who owns a house worth $200,000 would pay $137.94 in real estate tax to the city. Residents would pay $12.10 for each $10,000 of personal property they own.

The budgeted real and personal property tax revenue are $2,318,625 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

In other action, council members appointed Meghan Tyson to the Historic Preservation Commission.