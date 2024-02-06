All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council approves pension upgrade for some employees

City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, April 3, for a pension plan upgrade that would lower the retirement age for a portion of City of Cape Girardeau employees. Jailers and communicators will be reclassified from general employees to the Public Safety Department in the municipality's pension plan — Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS). ...

Nathan English
story image illustation

City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, April 3, for a pension plan upgrade that would lower the retirement age for a portion of City of Cape Girardeau employees.

Jailers and communicators will be reclassified from general employees to the Public Safety Department in the municipality's pension plan — Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS). The reclassification lowers their potential retirement age from 60 to 55, putting them on the same level as police officers.

The move requires a one-time payment of $125,000 with an estimated annual cost of $13,000 a year. Council members voted last fall to allocate a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the one-time fee.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The retirement upgrade is expected to be a recruitment and retention method. The Cape Girardeau Police Department has been significantly short-handed on jailers since the pandemic. Police Chief Wes Blair said in a March presentation before the council that the department had nine open jailer positions out of 12. He added they had three communicator slots unfilled.

A lack of jailers has forced the department to pull officers off of patrol to do routine checks of the municipal jail and has prevented the department from being able to house federal prisoners, eliminating a revenue source. The department would need eight to 10 jailers to house those prisoners.

Police department officials have also cited pay as cause for the shortage. Currently, the city's jailer position pays $1 less per hour than Cape Girardeau County.

In September, council members voted unanimously for a systemwide upgrade of the municipality's LAGERS plan to the highest tier — L-6. At the time, city officials and council members touted the move as one that helps with job recruitment and honors current employees.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump and Harris rack up early wins as America awaits battle...
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase,...
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
NewsNov. 5
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
NewsNov. 5
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy