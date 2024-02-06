The retirement upgrade is expected to be a recruitment and retention method. The Cape Girardeau Police Department has been significantly short-handed on jailers since the pandemic. Police Chief Wes Blair said in a March presentation before the council that the department had nine open jailer positions out of 12. He added they had three communicator slots unfilled.

A lack of jailers has forced the department to pull officers off of patrol to do routine checks of the municipal jail and has prevented the department from being able to house federal prisoners, eliminating a revenue source. The department would need eight to 10 jailers to house those prisoners.

Police department officials have also cited pay as cause for the shortage. Currently, the city's jailer position pays $1 less per hour than Cape Girardeau County.

In September, council members voted unanimously for a systemwide upgrade of the municipality's LAGERS plan to the highest tier — L-6. At the time, city officials and council members touted the move as one that helps with job recruitment and honors current employees.