Cape Girardeau City Council members approved payments for various renovations Monday.

Council members voted unanimously to approve payment for the roof replacement at the Cape River Heritage Museum, as part of the meeting's consent agenda. Council member Nate Thomas was not present at the meeting.

Todt Roofing was the contractor that completed the $283,566 renovation to the museum.

The building received a new asphalt shingle roofing, new gutters, and window replacements, new paint and masonry cleaning, among other things. The project was funded by the Parks and Recreations and Stormwater Phase 2.

Council members voted to approve three separate releases for performance guarantee agreements for construction at The Highlands at Hopper Crossing, as part of the consent agenda. Council member Robbie Guard chose to abstain from the vote, citing a conflict of interest.

The city entered into three separate performance guarantee agreements with SEMO Development for public sidewalk improvements spanning from December 2020 to March 2021.

Council members voted to authorize partial payments for already completed improvements to the sidewalks.