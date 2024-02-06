Cape Girardeau City Council members approved payments for various renovations Monday.
Council members voted unanimously to approve payment for the roof replacement at the Cape River Heritage Museum, as part of the meeting's consent agenda. Council member Nate Thomas was not present at the meeting.
Todt Roofing was the contractor that completed the $283,566 renovation to the museum.
The building received a new asphalt shingle roofing, new gutters, and window replacements, new paint and masonry cleaning, among other things. The project was funded by the Parks and Recreations and Stormwater Phase 2.
Council members voted to approve three separate releases for performance guarantee agreements for construction at The Highlands at Hopper Crossing, as part of the consent agenda. Council member Robbie Guard chose to abstain from the vote, citing a conflict of interest.
The city entered into three separate performance guarantee agreements with SEMO Development for public sidewalk improvements spanning from December 2020 to March 2021.
Council members voted to authorize partial payments for already completed improvements to the sidewalks.
Phase 1 of the project cost a total of a little more than $19,030 and the developer requested $9,400.50 for completion of some sidewalks. Phase 2 of the project totaled $33,947 and council members approved a partial release of $23,912.
Full payment for the completion of Phase 3 of the project — $33,334 — was also approved by council members.
To open the meeting, the council gave two commendations to members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Mayor Stacy Kinder read statements on the incidents before shaking hands with the firefighters in attendance.
Firefighters helped rescue a 12-year-old who had jumped into the Mississippi River and was pulled under a parked barge. Employees at Missouri Dry Dock and Repair were able to throw the child a line and call 911. Crews were able to pull the child out of the water safely.
"Absolutely a wonderful outcome to a scary situation," Kinder said.
The second commendation was for fire response to a cardiac arrest patient. Kinder read a statement from the patient's daughter thanking the firefighters for their fast response and life-saving efforts.
The firefighters received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
