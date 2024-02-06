All sections
NewsJuly 18, 2020

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 7-20-20

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses: n Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Order No. 20-01, Emergency Face Covering Order, a face covering must be worn properly the entire time while in the building...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday City Hall

401 Independence St.

The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses:

  • Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Order No. 20-01, Emergency Face Covering Order, a face covering must be worn properly the entire time while in the building.
  • Hand sanitizer is available at the building entry. It is highly recommended that attendees use hand sanitizer upon entry. A staff member will clean the podium between speakers.
  • Depending on the status of the on-going COVID-19 public health emergency, this meeting may be held by teleconference or other electronic means if public meetings are not permitted or recommended at the scheduled time. If the meeting is held by teleconference or other electronic means, directions to access the meeting will be posted on the City's website and at City Hall.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentation

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning commission report
  • Broadway Traffic Study: Findings regarding Pedestrian paddle signs
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time.

Regular session

Call to Order/Roll Call

Adoption of the Agenda

Public Hearings

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes and must stand at the public microphone and state his/her name and address for the record. The timer will buzz at the end of the speaker's time.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the July 6, 2020, city council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 920 North Middle Street, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau from R-2 to RUMD. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 900 South Kingshighway, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau from M-2 to M-1. Second and Third Readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located on the north side of LaSalle Avenue, east of Baldwin Drive, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau from C-2 to R-1. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 26 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding speed limits and penalties. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Liberty Apartments of Cape, LLC, for property located at 1145 Walnut Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings
  • Ordinance to repeal Ordinance No. 5076, regarding a Permanent Utility and Sewer Easement for unimproved Decatur Street Right-of-Way, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Schedule G of Section 26-249 and Schedule R of Section 26-248 of the City Code, by establishing 30 minute parking along Broadway Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Items Removed from Consent Agenda

New ordinances

  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Evans Castle Rock Subdivision. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Eakin First Subdivision. First reading.
  • Ordinance authorizing the issuance of Special Tax Bills on certain properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings and for nuisance abatements under the provisions of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures, and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in Connection with the North Middle/Broadway Area Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan. First reading.
  • Ordinance designating a portion of the city of Cape Girardeau as a Redevelopment Area; approving North Middle/Broadway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan; making findings related thereto; and authorizing certain actions by city officials. First reading.

Appointments

Other Business

Closed session

  • The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Local News
