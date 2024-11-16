Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18

City Hall

Items for discussion

• Appearances by advisory board applicants

• Planning and Zoning Commission report

• Consent agenda review

Public hearing

• A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding height and area exceptions and modifications. (Item No. 18, BILL NO. 24-127)

• A public hearing to consider a request to vacate the city's interest of a sanitary sewer easement at 1619 Whitener St. (Item No. 17; BILL NO. 24-126)

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Nov. 4, 2024, City Council regular session minutes and Nov. 12, 2024, special session minutes.

• Ordinance granting a special-use permit to Derek and Karla Cornelius for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place. Second and third readings

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Kneezle Shed Subdivision. Second and third readings

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Lutheran Home Southwest Subdivision. Second and third readings

• Ordinance annexing land at 3082 County Road 620 into the city limits. Second and third readings

• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by zoning newly annexed property at 3082 County Road 620 as M-1, light manufacturing/industrial district. Second and third readings

• Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits. Second and third readings