NewsNovember 16, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Cape Girardeau City Council to discuss zoning changes, land annexations, and new ordinances on Nov. 18. Key topics include public hearings on height exceptions and sewer easement vacation.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18

City Hall

Items for discussion

• Appearances by advisory board applicants

• Planning and Zoning Commission report

• Consent agenda review

Public hearing

• A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding height and area exceptions and modifications. (Item No. 18, BILL NO. 24-127)

• A public hearing to consider a request to vacate the city's interest of a sanitary sewer easement at 1619 Whitener St. (Item No. 17; BILL NO. 24-126)

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Nov. 4, 2024, City Council regular session minutes and Nov. 12, 2024, special session minutes.

• Ordinance granting a special-use permit to Derek and Karla Cornelius for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place. Second and third readings

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Kneezle Shed Subdivision. Second and third readings

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Lutheran Home Southwest Subdivision. Second and third readings

• Ordinance annexing land at 3082 County Road 620 into the city limits. Second and third readings

• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by zoning newly annexed property at 3082 County Road 620 as M-1, light manufacturing/industrial district. Second and third readings

• Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits. Second and third readings

• Ordinance annexing land at 3268 Perryville Road into the city limits. Second and third readings

• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by zoning newly annexed property at 3268 Perryville Road as R-1, single-family suburban residential district. Second and third readings

• Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits. Second and third readings

• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Lone Star Industries Inc. to place certain improvements along South Sprigg Street. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

• Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the City Code by establishing stop signs at various intersections. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley

• Ordinance amending Schedule K of Section 26-132 of the City Code by establishing yield signs at various intersections. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley

• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from the county of Cape Girardeau for property at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley

• Ordinance vacating the city's interest in a sanitary sewer easement on property at 1619 Whitener St. First reading. PW — Casey Brunke

• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding height and area exceptions and modifications. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Athena Properties Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance approving the record plat of McMillan's First Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance appropriating monies from the general fund for expenditures for the Police Department for fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. First reading. FIN — Lisa Mills

Appointments

• Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

• Appointment to the Liquor License Review Board

• Appointments to the Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District Board of Directors.

• Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers

• Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

