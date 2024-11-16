Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18
City Hall
Items for discussion
• Appearances by advisory board applicants
• Planning and Zoning Commission report
• Consent agenda review
Public hearing
• A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding height and area exceptions and modifications. (Item No. 18, BILL NO. 24-127)
• A public hearing to consider a request to vacate the city's interest of a sanitary sewer easement at 1619 Whitener St. (Item No. 17; BILL NO. 24-126)
Consent agenda
• Approval of the Nov. 4, 2024, City Council regular session minutes and Nov. 12, 2024, special session minutes.
• Ordinance granting a special-use permit to Derek and Karla Cornelius for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place. Second and third readings
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Kneezle Shed Subdivision. Second and third readings
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Lutheran Home Southwest Subdivision. Second and third readings
• Ordinance annexing land at 3082 County Road 620 into the city limits. Second and third readings
• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by zoning newly annexed property at 3082 County Road 620 as M-1, light manufacturing/industrial district. Second and third readings
• Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits. Second and third readings
• Ordinance annexing land at 3268 Perryville Road into the city limits. Second and third readings
• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by zoning newly annexed property at 3268 Perryville Road as R-1, single-family suburban residential district. Second and third readings
• Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits. Second and third readings
• Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Lone Star Industries Inc. to place certain improvements along South Sprigg Street. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
• Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the City Code by establishing stop signs at various intersections. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley
• Ordinance amending Schedule K of Section 26-132 of the City Code by establishing yield signs at various intersections. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley
• Ordinance accepting a permanent water line easement from the county of Cape Girardeau for property at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive. First reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley
• Ordinance vacating the city's interest in a sanitary sewer easement on property at 1619 Whitener St. First reading. PW — Casey Brunke
• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding height and area exceptions and modifications. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Athena Properties Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance approving the record plat of McMillan's First Subdivision. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance appropriating monies from the general fund for expenditures for the Police Department for fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. First reading. FIN — Lisa Mills
Appointments
• Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
• Appointment to the Liquor License Review Board
• Appointments to the Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
• Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers
• Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.