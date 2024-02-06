Cape Girardeau City Council adopts 2024-2029 CIP plan

Cape Girardeau City Council members adopted the city’s 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan, among other business Monday, March 18.

A public hearing was held for the CIP on March 4. The 2024-2029 CIP plan outlines potential city projects, funding sources and expenses for the specified years with projections for 2029-2034. The 10-year plan lines up expenditures amounting to $253,256,314 and includes $80,928,990 of undetermined funding.

According to the council agenda report, the city charter requires the CIP plan to be adopted on or before Monday, April 1.

Other business

The council approved the release of an escrow agreement for the Williamsburg Phase 3 subdivision. The agreement was with Brandon O. Williams Development LLC for public sidewalk improvements in the subdivision. Since the improvements are completed, city staff recommended the release from the agreement.

Council members agreed on a motion to set a special City Council meeting to declare the Tuesday, April 2, municipal election results. The meeting will happen at noon Tuesday, April 9, over Zoom.