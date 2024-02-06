All sections
NewsMarch 19, 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council adopts 2024-2029 CIP plan
Cape Girardeau City Council members adopted the city's 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan, among other business Monday, March 18. A public hearing was held for the CIP on March 4. The 2024-2029 CIP plan outlines potential city projects, funding sources and expenses for the specified years with projections for 2029-2034. The 10-year plan lines up expenditures amounting to $253,256,314 and includes $80,928,990 of undetermined funding...
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Cape Girardeau City Council members adopted the city’s 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan, among other business Monday, March 18.

A public hearing was held for the CIP on March 4. The 2024-2029 CIP plan outlines potential city projects, funding sources and expenses for the specified years with projections for 2029-2034. The 10-year plan lines up expenditures amounting to $253,256,314 and includes $80,928,990 of undetermined funding.

According to the council agenda report, the city charter requires the CIP plan to be adopted on or before Monday, April 1.

Other business

The council approved the release of an escrow agreement for the Williamsburg Phase 3 subdivision. The agreement was with Brandon O. Williams Development LLC for public sidewalk improvements in the subdivision. Since the improvements are completed, city staff recommended the release from the agreement.

n

Council members agreed on a motion to set a special City Council meeting to declare the Tuesday, April 2, municipal election results. The meeting will happen at noon Tuesday, April 9, over Zoom.

n

An ordinance for a cooperation agreement among the City of Cape Girardeau, the RCC Community Improvement District, the RCC Transportation Development District and River City Centre LLC was approved by the council, with Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard abstaining because of a financial conflict of interest and Ward 2 Councilwoman Tameka Randle voting “no”.

n

The council approved first readings of ordinances:

  • record plat of Bailey Keller Subdivision;
  • record plat of Midamerica Crossings Third Subdivision;
  • record plat of Themis Street Subdivision;
  • accepted a permanent utility easement from Cape Retirement Community Inc., doing business as Chateau Girardeau located at Ramsay’s Run;
  • accepted a permanent water line easement from Midamerica Hotels Corp., 2520 Veterans Memorial Drive;
  • accepted a permanent water line easement from SIMX Holdings Inc., 4269 Nash Road in Scott County.

n

The council also held a closed session meeting after they adjourned the open session. There were no appointments made at this meeting.

