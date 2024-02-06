This story is updated.

St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, is responding to the current winter storm by offering to pay for shelter at local motels during the cold snap.

Ramona Bailey, a volunteer with the People's Shelter at St. James and a church member, said Thursday because of the ongoing pandemic and concern for the safety of its membership, the congregation will follow the advice of the AME denomination and will not open its building as a warming center.

Those who need temporary housing assistance during the frigid weather may instead obtain financial help, she said.

"If a person presents a state-issued picture identification -- a driver's license, for example -- we can contact a local motel and pay for a stay directly," said Bailey, who said St. James will not necessarily limit its help to a single night's accommodation because of the frigid conditions.

"We will house folks for two nights and possibly more for those already in the motel."

Bailey said St. James was able to help two individuals Wednesday and at presstime was working with seven more. She noted the church has relationships with Budget Inn and Town House Inn.

Process

St. James will do intake either on-site at the church or by telephone.

If a person with ID can come to the church building, Bailey said, someone will be available to do intake between 2 and 4 p.m.