NewsFebruary 4, 2022
Cape Girardeau church aiding the homeless get out of the cold, CPSEMO also helping
This story is updated. St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, is responding to the current winter storm by offering to pay for shelter at local motels during the cold snap. Ramona Bailey, a volunteer with the People's Shelter at St. James and a church member, said Thursday because of the ongoing pandemic and concern for the safety of its membership, the congregation will follow the advice of the AME denomination and will not open its building as a warming center...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
St. James AME Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, is offering the homeless financial assistance to stay at a local motel during the current winter storm rather than opening its building as a warming center because of ongoing COVID concerns.
St. James AME Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, is offering the homeless financial assistance to stay at a local motel during the current winter storm rather than opening its building as a warming center because of ongoing COVID concerns.Southeast Missourian file

This story is updated.

St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, is responding to the current winter storm by offering to pay for shelter at local motels during the cold snap.

Ramona Bailey, a volunteer with the People's Shelter at St. James and a church member, said Thursday because of the ongoing pandemic and concern for the safety of its membership, the congregation will follow the advice of the AME denomination and will not open its building as a warming center.

Those who need temporary housing assistance during the frigid weather may instead obtain financial help, she said.

"If a person presents a state-issued picture identification -- a driver's license, for example -- we can contact a local motel and pay for a stay directly," said Bailey, who said St. James will not necessarily limit its help to a single night's accommodation because of the frigid conditions.

"We will house folks for two nights and possibly more for those already in the motel."

Bailey said St. James was able to help two individuals Wednesday and at presstime was working with seven more. She noted the church has relationships with Budget Inn and Town House Inn.

Process

St. James will do intake either on-site at the church or by telephone.

If a person with ID can come to the church building, Bailey said, someone will be available to do intake between 2 and 4 p.m.

Otherwise, the church has dedicated a phone number to process those in need of assistance: (573) 382-4964.

Bailey said once the intake has been completed, those in need of help should go to the identified motel and be prepared to present the picture ID.

Bailey added St. James continues to offer its facility for showers between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, with various toiletries and clothing available, if needed.

The church's Sack Lunch Box, she said, is filled several times a week, led by the church's Women's Missionary Society.

"We couldn't offer this lunch service without the help of the community," Bailey said, noting the box is located outdoors near the steps of the church's entrance.

Other help

*A website is now active giving information about warming center help and other available assistance by visiting the "How We Help" tab of www.firstcallforhelpsemo.org.

*Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) said it has placed eight people in hotel rooms at least through Sunday and can extend the stays if temperatures remain below freezing next week. CPSEMO executive director Melissa Stickel said Friday the not-for-profit agency has paid for 53 nights of weather-related housing in January.

"Our goal is to transition people experiencing homelessness to permanent housing. This can be a lengthy process as we work to overcome multiple, often systemic, barriers to housing this population. In the interim, because our community lacks sufficient sheltering options, we utilize hotel rooms to keep people safe from the hazards of cold weather," said Stickel.

"Unfortunately, this is the most inefficient, costly option for sheltering and does not contribute to housing stability efforts. (CPSEMO's) work is year-round, not just when we experience weather like we have this weekend."

