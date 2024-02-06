Cape Girardeau municipal officials announced Friday afternoon Fourth of July activities set for Arena Park have been postponed because of surging COVID-19 cases.
Deputy City Manager Molly Mehner said officials decided to postpone the slate of activities rather than try to “piecemeal” individual events.
Dates for the events had not yet been determined.
From June 25 to July 1, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 57 new cases and observed a 46.7% increase in cases over the past week, though hospitalizations decreased by 8.9% in that same period.
The events were to begin with a Cape Girardeau Municipal Band concert, followed by the Southeast Missourian’s annual Spirit of America Award presentation and a fireworks show.
Fireworks set in Jackson, to begin with a Jackson Municipal Band concert at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, are still planned, as is an 8 a.m. Saturday ceremony at the Avenue of Flags.
Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson said Friday afternoon the Spirit of America program has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. Friday. The program, which will be in-studio only, will air on KZIM/KSIM with radio personality Faune Riggin and Presson. It will also be live streamed on the Southeast Missourian’s Facebook page.
“We were disappointed the Fourth of July activities in Cape Girardeau were postponed, but considering the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent surge in cases, we understand the decision,” he said. “We look forward to recognizing David Cantrell on Friday as part of Faune Riggin’s morning show.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.