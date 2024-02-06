Cape Girardeau municipal officials announced Friday afternoon Fourth of July activities set for Arena Park have been postponed because of surging COVID-19 cases.

Deputy City Manager Molly Mehner said officials decided to postpone the slate of activities rather than try to “piecemeal” individual events.

Dates for the events had not yet been determined.

From June 25 to July 1, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 57 new cases and observed a 46.7% increase in cases over the past week, though hospitalizations decreased by 8.9% in that same period.