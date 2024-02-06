All sections
NewsJuly 4, 2020
Cape Fourth of July events at Arena Park postponed because of coronavirus
Cape Girardeau municipal officials announced Friday afternoon Fourth of July activities set for Arena Park have been postponed because of surging COVID-19 cases. Deputy City Manager Molly Mehner said officials decided to postpone the slate of activities rather than try to "piecemeal" individual events...
Southeast Missourian
An empty Arena Park grandstand in Cape Girardeau is sectioned off for social distancing Friday in advance of Fourth of July festivities. However, surging COVID-19 cases prompted municipal officials to postpone the events Friday afternoon.
An empty Arena Park grandstand in Cape Girardeau is sectioned off for social distancing Friday in advance of Fourth of July festivities. However, surging COVID-19 cases prompted municipal officials to postpone the events Friday afternoon.Rick Fahr

Cape Girardeau municipal officials announced Friday afternoon Fourth of July activities set for Arena Park have been postponed because of surging COVID-19 cases.

Deputy City Manager Molly Mehner said officials decided to postpone the slate of activities rather than try to “piecemeal” individual events.

Dates for the events had not yet been determined.

From June 25 to July 1, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 57 new cases and observed a 46.7% increase in cases over the past week, though hospitalizations decreased by 8.9% in that same period.

The events were to begin with a Cape Girardeau Municipal Band concert, followed by the Southeast Missourian’s annual Spirit of America Award presentation and a fireworks show.

Fireworks set in Jackson, to begin with a Jackson Municipal Band concert at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, are still planned, as is an 8 a.m. Saturday ceremony at the Avenue of Flags.

Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson said Friday afternoon the Spirit of America program has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. Friday. The program, which will be in-studio only, will air on KZIM/KSIM with radio personality Faune Riggin and Presson. It will also be live streamed on the Southeast Missourian’s Facebook page.

“We were disappointed the Fourth of July activities in Cape Girardeau were postponed, but considering the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent surge in cases, we understand the decision,” he said. “We look forward to recognizing David Cantrell on Friday as part of Faune Riggin’s morning show.”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

