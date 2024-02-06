Cape First Church's largest annual outreach opportunity -- Family Day -- will involve 20 demolition derby cars and 3,200 hot dogs and sodas.

The free-to-attend event is set for 5:30 p.m. on August 9 at Arena Park. The demolition derby begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Arena Park grandstand.

The event was canceled last year due to excessive rain. Cape First Church communications director David Urzi said efforts were made to reschedule, but it was too close to the start of the SEMO District Fair to reserve a new date.

"We do not want to cancel it again. It really hurt canceling it last year," he said.

"It's all a packaged deal," he added. "Our goal is to provide a night for everybody in the community to come together and have a good time for free."

And with more people attending each year, Urzi said the idea is to "keep it fresh" with new ideas, more food and making way for additional evening events.

Urzi expects between 7,000 and 8,000 to attend.

Demolition derby coordinator and previous competitor Jess Short said planning begins about six months in advance of the derby, to allow drivers plenty of time to prepare their cars.