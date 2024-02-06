Cape First Church will sponsor a summer camp for children who have been victims of abuse and are currently in the Missouri foster care system.

Chad Fisher, lead pastor at Cape First Church, has been running point on partnering with For the Children, an organization working with churches across the country to create camps for children who have experienced relational trauma.

From Aug. 15 to 18, Fisher, and up to 100 volunteers, will meet 40 children at Eagle Sky of the Ozarks Christian Camp, near Piedmont. Each child will have their own personal counselor.

"The way we do camp is intentional and we try to make it individual," Fisher said. "We will have 40 counselors for 40 kids. We want the kids to be seen and known so they aren't lost in a crowd."

Fisher was introduced to For the Children by a fellow pastor in Texas. Bryan Jarrett shared with Fisher his dream to start a ranch that would minister to abused children. Fisher, pastor of Caruthersville First Assembly of God at the time, would bring a team of 20 to 30 volunteers to Jarrett's ranch in Texas every summer to work with the children there. When Fisher and his team returned home they always said the same thing: "We have kids like that right here in our backyard and we want a camp to serve those kids right here in our schools and neighborhoods."

Eagle Sky Camp of the Ozarks -- "The Island" Submitted

In 2020, Fisher and Cape First Church began creating such a camp. He said they secured a deal with Eagle Sky for the location and worked hand-in-hand with the local foster care system, local case workers and agencies from Jefferson County to the Bootheel.

They also received training from For the Children on everything from fundraising to the practicalities of actually holding a camp, to training volunteers in how to work with kids who have been through trauma and abuse. Every volunteer has had to pass a level three background check.

"A lot of our training is on building trust-based relationships," Fisher said. "We have, on hand at the camp, licensed and professional counselors working with us. A lot of it is being able to know their triggers and how to understand and offset them."

All that training was important, Fisher said, but his main goal is for the children to have fun.