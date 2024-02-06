Cape firefighters respond to Tuesday morning flash-flooding incidents

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to two weather-related incidents as a result of a severe thunderstorm Tuesday morning.

The storm dumped more than a half-inch of rain on Cape Girardeau from 3:53 to 4:53 a.m., according to National Weather Service data observed from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Deputy fire chief Randy Morris Jr. said fire crews responded to a call at 5:39 a.m. for a vehicle stalled in water near the 300 block of South Kingshighway. No one was injured in the incident.