NewsJuly 1, 2020
Cape firefighters respond to Tuesday morning flash-flooding incidents
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to two weather-related incidents as a result of a severe thunderstorm Tuesday morning. The storm dumped more than a half-inch of rain on Cape Girardeau from 3:53 to 4:53 a.m., according to National Weather Service data observed from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Ben Matthews

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to two weather-related incidents as a result of a severe thunderstorm Tuesday morning.

The storm dumped more than a half-inch of rain on Cape Girardeau from 3:53 to 4:53 a.m., according to National Weather Service data observed from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Deputy fire chief Randy Morris Jr. said fire crews responded to a call at 5:39 a.m. for a vehicle stalled in water near the 300 block of South Kingshighway. No one was injured in the incident.

Less than an hour later, local firefighters were called to the 400 block of Albert Street for a report of smoke inside of a home. The call came in at 6:26 a.m., according to Morris, and fire crews at the scene also found scorched outlets and light switches throughout the residence.

Morris said the damage is consistent with damage commonly caused by a lightning strike.

The National Weather Service has issued additional severe weather warnings in Cape Girardeau County for Tuesday night.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

