Cape firefighters rescue two residents in burning apartment

Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped in an apartment Saturday during a house fire on William Street.

According to deputy fire chief Randy Morris, firefighters responded to a call from neighbors reporting smoke at about 8 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the two-story home at 821 William St., which had been converted into six apartments, two residents who couldn’t exit the building because of smoke in the hallway were seen hanging out of a window.

“It became evident on their arrival that there were two people trapped on the upper floor,” Morris said. “They were hanging out the window, so they immediately laddered. We call it rescue mode, we go into rescue mode, and were able to get those victims out of the window via a ground ladder.”