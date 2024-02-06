Cape firefighter treated for moderate injuries

A Cape Girardeau firefighter was treated for injuries sustained while battling a house fire Sunday on South Hanover Street.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a one-and-a-half story house at 319 S. Hanover St. at about 2 p.m. and found the back porch on fire, according to a news release. The flames extended to the roof, upper half story and attic spaces of the house, the release stated.
Upon searching the house, firefighters determined it was unoccupied, and no civilians were injured. One firefighter sustained moderate injuries during the incident, and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
According to the release, the fire was contained in roughly 20 minutes. Cape Girardeau firefighters remained on the scene for an additional hour and a half to remove burned debris and search for hidden fires.
The fire caused an estimated $85,000 in damage, and the cause is currently undetermined, according to the release.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was assisted in battling the fire by the Jackson, Scott City, East County and Gordonville fire departments.