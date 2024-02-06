Cape firefighter treated for moderate injuries

A Cape Girardeau firefighter was treated for injuries sustained while battling a house fire Sunday on South Hanover Street.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a one-and-a-half story house at 319 S. Hanover St. at about 2 p.m. and found the back porch on fire, according to a news release. The flames extended to the roof, upper half story and attic spaces of the house, the release stated.

Upon searching the house, firefighters determined it was unoccupied, and no civilians were injured. One firefighter sustained moderate injuries during the incident, and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.