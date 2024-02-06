Cape Fire Department adds six new trucks to fleet

Cape Girardeau's fire department has six new trucks at a total cost of $3.8 million.

The department took the delivery Wednesday, which included three pumpers, one rescue/pumper, one heavy rescue truck and one 100-foot aerial ladder truck.

This makes up the entire front-line fleet, according to a news release from the office of fire chief Rick Ennis.

All six vehicles were custom built to the department's specifications, according to the news release.

Voters approved renewal of the one-eighth-cent fire sales tax in November 2014, which funded the project.

Nick Lucky and his son Asher Lucky sit in the front seat of a firetruck during the showing of the six Cape Girardeau fire trucks purchased at Fire Station No. 2 Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

The department will keep some of the existing fleet and sell other trucks, Ennis said.

Two fire pumpers, each 11 years old, will be kept in reserve, and four pumpers and an 11-year-old ladder truck are being sold to help offset costs, Ennis said in the news release.

Battalion chief Mark Starnes said the department sells each truck individually, depending on the needs of volunteer departments nearby.

The process of buying the trucks took about a year and a half, Starnes said. A committee of 14 people, ranked from firefighter to captain, worked to make it happen.

The trucks were built by Rosenbauer Fire Apparatus in Minnesota, battalion chief Brad Dillow said.

"It is a pretty big deal," Dillow said. "These are totally custom-built trucks."

The $3.8 million price tag includes $70,000 to $75,000 in "loose equipment" such as fire hoses and axes, Dillow said.

In addition to the new trucks, Cape Girardeau's Fire Station 2 is getting a remodel, Starnes said.

"They're gutting the inside, adding newer bathroom facilities," along with some other updates, Starnes said.

The new building behind Station 2 is more of an annex, Starnes said, where firefighters are staying temporarily while remodeling is completed.

"It'll be used for storage and for the mechanics' bay," Starnes said, and will house some rescue equipment.

Starnes said the station's location near the interstate makes more sense to store extra rescue equipment because of the ease of access.

"There's a lot of reorganization and redistribution going on," he said.

Starnes said the fleet is going to a 10-year replacement plan for a lot of reasons.