Cape expected to approve sidewalk installation today

The Cape Girardeau City Council is expected to approve a contract for new or improved sidewalks at its meeting today, projects targeted mainly in the city’s south side.

The sidewalks, part of the annual Sidewalk Gap Program, will be 5 feet wide.

The initiative is annual, according to City of Cape Girardeau director of development services Alex McElroy. Since 1995, each Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) has included sidewalk repair, according to city spokeswoman Nicolette Brennan.

On Tuesday, three bids were received, and the $275,473.50 bid proposal by Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. was accepted at below the city engineer’s project cost estimate.

McElroy said he expects the council will approve the lowest bid.

ADA accessibility ramps and other necessary adjustments will be installed at: