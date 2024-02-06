Cape County's jobless rate falls below 7% as economy reopens

Cape Girardeau County’s unemployment rate fell 2 percentage points in June as Missouri’s economy continued to reopen after many businesses closed in April and May during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data released Thursday by the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations indicated Cape Girardeau County’s jobless rate dropped from 8.9% in May to 6.9% last month.

Statewide, Missouri’s unemployment rate in June fell 2.2 percentage points — from 10.1% in May to 7.9% last month — as an estimated 66,000 Missourians went back to work. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Missouri had 237,649 unemployed workers in June. The nation’s lowest unemployment rate last month was in Kentucky, where the percentage of unemployed Kentuckians dropped from 10.9% to 4.3% between May and June. The state with the highest unemployment rate last month was Massachusetts, which checked in at 17.4%, according to government data.

In comparison to all other states, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Missouri’s June unemployment rate was the nation’s 15th lowest.