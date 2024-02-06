Cape County's COVID numbers improve; still waiting on ARP funds

In the first Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday mask wearing is no longer necessary for those vaccinated for COVID-19, officials discussed how coronavirus figures in the county have taken a positive turn.

Mark Winkler, the county’s emergency management agency director, said Monday the county’s active COVID case count has dropped from 25 to 20 and the 14-day positivity rate has declined from 6.6% to 6.0%.

The CDC last week said fully vaccinated people may resume activities without face coverings and physical distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws and by local businesses.

American Rescue Plan

County Treasurer Roger L. Hudson told the commission no funds had been received from expected disbursements from the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP).

According to the National League of Cities, Cape Girardeau County is due for nearly $15.3 million, with half to be received in the coming weeks and the other half in 12 months.