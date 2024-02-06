All sections
NewsMay 18, 2021

Cape County's COVID numbers improve; still waiting on ARP funds

In the first Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday mask wearing is no longer necessary for those vaccinated for COVID-19, officials discussed how coronavirus figures in the county have taken a positive turn...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The administrative offices of Cape Girardeau County are located at 1 Barton Square in Jackson.
The administrative offices of Cape Girardeau County are located at 1 Barton Square in Jackson.Jeff Long

In the first Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday mask wearing is no longer necessary for those vaccinated for COVID-19, officials discussed how coronavirus figures in the county have taken a positive turn.

Mark Winkler, the county’s emergency management agency director, said Monday the county’s active COVID case count has dropped from 25 to 20 and the 14-day positivity rate has declined from 6.6% to 6.0%.

The CDC last week said fully vaccinated people may resume activities without face coverings and physical distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws and by local businesses.

American Rescue Plan

County Treasurer Roger L. Hudson told the commission no funds had been received from expected disbursements from the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP).

According to the National League of Cities, Cape Girardeau County is due for nearly $15.3 million, with half to be received in the coming weeks and the other half in 12 months.

The Missouri Budget Project (MBP) reported in April ARP funds may be used in the following ways:

  • Respond to the COVID pandemic or its resultant negative economic effects.
  • Provide “premium pay” to essential public workers (up to a maximum of $13/hour or $25,000/worker.)
  • Provide services (equivalent to the amount of revenue lost because of the pandemic.)
  • Invest in improvements to water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion ARP into law March 11 with the announced goal of speeding recovery from the economic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Banking

The county entered into a new bank depository agreement with Wood and Huston Bank, the current provider. The contract, signed by the commission Monday, is for four years.

Hudson said six financial institutions submitted bids for the work.

Local News
