All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 8, 2020
Cape County tax receipts indicate people still spending money despite coronavirus
The COVID-19 pandemic has apparently not deterred people from spending money in Cape Girardeau County, according to the county’s latest sales tax receipts, which are running slightly ahead of last year’s pace. Meanwhile, the county’s use-tax revenue, generated by online and out-of-state taxable purchases, has increased substantially for the third straight month...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The COVID-19 pandemic has apparently not deterred people from spending money in Cape Girardeau County, according to the county’s latest sales tax receipts, which are running slightly ahead of last year’s pace.

Meanwhile, the county’s use-tax revenue, generated by online and out-of-state taxable purchases, has increased substantially for the third straight month.

Data released Tuesday by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson shows the county’s half-cent sales tax generated $676,198.33 during the most recent collection period, which spanned from approximately late May through late June. That’s about $4,000 more than the tax raised during the same period last year.

At this point in 2020, the county’s tax on retail sales has raised $4,504,768.73, or 1.3% more than the $4,447.041.49 the county received in sale tax revenue during the first seven reporting periods of 2019.

The sales tax revenue received by the county this week was on the basis of taxable retail sales that amounted to $135,239,666 during the most recent collection period.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Because Cape Girardeau County is a regional hub of retail activity, economists say its likely between 60% and 70% of all retail purchases in the county are made by consumers who live elsewhere.

The county’s 1% tax on internet sales and out-of-state purchases, referred to as the county’s use tax, raised $122,820.04 on taxable purchases valued at $12,282.004 between late May and late June. That’s up 79.4% over the same period in 2019. This month’s use-tax receipts follows a use-tax payment in May that was 130% more than what was received during the same month in 2019 and a June receipt that was 94.75% above last June’s use-tax revenue.

So far this year, the use tax has generated $1,032,384.63, or about 41% more than it generated by this time last year.

The county’s use-tax revenue began accelerating in late March when the coronavirus outbreak began spreading in Missouri, indicating a substantial increase in online purchases. The trend continued during the state’s “stay-at-home” directive and the temporary closure of many retail businesses, which encouraged consumers to make online purchases.

“There’s no doubt about it,” Hudson said.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy