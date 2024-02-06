The COVID-19 pandemic has apparently not deterred people from spending money in Cape Girardeau County, according to the county’s latest sales tax receipts, which are running slightly ahead of last year’s pace.

Meanwhile, the county’s use-tax revenue, generated by online and out-of-state taxable purchases, has increased substantially for the third straight month.

Data released Tuesday by Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson shows the county’s half-cent sales tax generated $676,198.33 during the most recent collection period, which spanned from approximately late May through late June. That’s about $4,000 more than the tax raised during the same period last year.

At this point in 2020, the county’s tax on retail sales has raised $4,504,768.73, or 1.3% more than the $4,447.041.49 the county received in sale tax revenue during the first seven reporting periods of 2019.

The sales tax revenue received by the county this week was on the basis of taxable retail sales that amounted to $135,239,666 during the most recent collection period.