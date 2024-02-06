Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson, in reporting Thursday on September monies collected by the state Department of Revenue, noted the county's four tax fund balances — general revenue, Proposition 1, Law Enforcement/Public Safety Tax and use tax — are all down from the same month one year ago.

General revenue: $827,086.75, down 4.7% from September 2021

Proposition 1: $827,086.79, down 4.7%

Law Enforcement/Public Safety: $827,388.41, down 4.5%

A steeper year-to-year decline is seen in the county's use tax, with revenue devoted to the new county courthouse in Jackson: $250,020.19, down 11.8%.

While the September-to-September comparison shows a drop in revenue, a much different story was told last month.

Turnabout

In August, in stark contrast to current metrics, general revenue was up 54% year-to-year with other fund accounts showing similar double-digit jumps.

Proposition 1, which funds road and bridge improvements, was up 55.4% compared to August 2021.

Law Enforcement/Public Safety Tax, OK'd by voters in 2020, was up 42.2%, while the use tax — the county's levy on online and out-of-state sales, jumped 17.3%.