Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson has been the county’s chief law enforcement officer for about a year and a half, and Wednesday she announced she wants to stay on the job for at least another four years.

Speaking before a gathering of nearly 100 supporters at the Concourse in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday evening, Dickerson said she intends to file for reelection on the Republican ballot as the county’s first and only woman to ever serve as the county’s sheriff.

The filing period for countywide office candidates is Feb. 25 through March 1.

Cape Girardeau County resident Charles A. “Drew” Juden III, former director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety and a 38-year veteran of the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety, announced in December he, too, is seeking the sheriff’s position and intends to put his name on the Republican ballot.

Dickerson’s announcement guarantees a primary election for sheriff Aug. 4 ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Dickerson, who has served in the sheriff’s department more than 34 years, was named interim sheriff of Cape Girardeau County in August 2018 following the resignation of John Jordan after 23 years in office, making him the longest-serving sheriff in the county’s history. Jordan left the position to become a U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri.

In November 2018, a special election was held and Dickerson was elected to serve out the remainder of Jordan’s unexpired term.