Cape County reports 118 new cases, two deaths from coronavirus

Nearly 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days, and county health officials attributed two deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus.
According to the county’s Public Health Center, 49 new cases were reported Saturday — 36 in Cape Girardeau, six in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the county. Sunday, 34 new cases were reported — 22 in Cape Girardeau, three in Jackson and nine elsewhere in the county. Monday, officials reported 35 new cases — 22 in Cape Girardeau, seven in Jackson and six elsewhere in the county.
The additional 118 cases pushed the county’s total number of virus cases to 1,573, while 1,195 county residents have recovered from the virus and 17 have died because of it. As of Monday, there were 396 active cases in the county, quadruple the amount from the first week of August.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 17 new virus cases involving students and one involving an employee. Since the university began tracking cases in July, 99 students and 13 employees have been diagnosed with the virus.
Scott County reported 28 new cases from Saturday through Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 824. Seven hundred county residents have recovered from the virus, and 15 deaths have been attributed to it.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County officials reported 31 new cases over the past three days, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 507, with 366 recoveries and 14 deaths. Bollinger County officials reported 18 new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 386, with 229 recoveries and one death. No update was available from Perry County.
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported six new cases in Alexander County (70 total cases, 45 recoveries, one death) and four new cases in Union County (483 total cases, 376 recoveries, 20 deaths).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.