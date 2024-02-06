Cape County reports 118 new cases, two deaths from coronavirus

Nearly 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days, and county health officials attributed two deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus.

According to the county’s Public Health Center, 49 new cases were reported Saturday — 36 in Cape Girardeau, six in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the county. Sunday, 34 new cases were reported — 22 in Cape Girardeau, three in Jackson and nine elsewhere in the county. Monday, officials reported 35 new cases — 22 in Cape Girardeau, seven in Jackson and six elsewhere in the county.

The additional 118 cases pushed the county’s total number of virus cases to 1,573, while 1,195 county residents have recovered from the virus and 17 have died because of it. As of Monday, there were 396 active cases in the county, quadruple the amount from the first week of August.