NewsSeptember 2, 2020

Cape County records two coronavirus deaths

Two more Cape Girardeau County residents have died of COVID-19. Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported Tuesday the 10th and 11th deaths of county residents because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths involved residents in their 90s and 70s...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Two more Cape Girardeau County residents have died of COVID-19.

Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported Tuesday the 10th and 11th deaths of county residents because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths involved residents in their 90s and 70s.

County officials also reported 20 new virus cases, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 1,028. The new cases involved six people in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and 13 elsewhere in the county.

However, the county’s report also included 37 additional recoveries from the virus. Thus far, 809 residents have recovered from the virus. Two hundred eight cases remain active.

Southeast Missouri State University reported three new virus cases Monday, two involving students and one affecting an employee. The cases pushed the university’s total case count to 29, 23 students and six employees. Public Health Center officials noted Southeast’s numbers do not necessarily involve only Cape Girardeau County residents, and thus may not always be included in the county’s figures.

Perry County (Missouri) Health Department officials updated the county’s numbers Tuesday and reported 36 new cases since Friday’s update. Of those new cases, 20 were reported Saturday, 11 were reported Sunday and five were reported Monday. The county’s total case count is 426, with 320 recoveries and four deaths. There are 102 active cases in the county, down slightly from its peak of last week. Previously, the peak number of active cases was about 90 in early July.

In Scott County, seven new cases and 10 additional recoveries were reported. The county’s total number of cases is 646, with 498 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported five new cases, making the total number of cases in the county 324, with 270 recoveries and 10 deaths.

No new update was available from Bollinger County, Missouri.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported seven new cases in Union County, making its total number of cases 422, with 338 recoveries and 20 deaths. No new cases were reported in Alexander County (43 total cases, 38 recoveries, zero deaths).

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

