Cape County records two coronavirus deaths

Two more Cape Girardeau County residents have died of COVID-19.

Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported Tuesday the 10th and 11th deaths of county residents because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths involved residents in their 90s and 70s.

County officials also reported 20 new virus cases, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 1,028. The new cases involved six people in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and 13 elsewhere in the county.

However, the county’s report also included 37 additional recoveries from the virus. Thus far, 809 residents have recovered from the virus. Two hundred eight cases remain active.

Southeast Missouri State University reported three new virus cases Monday, two involving students and one affecting an employee. The cases pushed the university’s total case count to 29, 23 students and six employees. Public Health Center officials noted Southeast’s numbers do not necessarily involve only Cape Girardeau County residents, and thus may not always be included in the county’s figures.