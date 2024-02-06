Cape County records coronavirus death, its 133rd

Cape Girardeau County health officials hadn’t reported a COVID-19-related death in weeks — until Monday.

An update from the county’s Public Health Center noted the county’s 133 coronavirus death. No demographic information was available.

New virus cases have fallen from dozens each day to a small handful. As of Monday, total cases in the county totaled 9,328.

According to the health center, the county’s 14-day testing positivity rate was 9.2%.

Vaccination rates in area Missouri counties, as of Monday, were:

Bollinger: 15%

Cape Girardeau: 22.1%

Perry: 16.6%

Scott: 21.9%

Stoddard: 15.2%.

Cape Girardeau County ranks 10th in the state in percentage of population having received at least one vaccine dose.