Cape County records coronavirus death, its 133rd

Cape Girardeau County health officials hadn’t reported a COVID-19-related death in weeks — until Monday.
An update from the county’s Public Health Center noted the county’s 133 coronavirus death. No demographic information was available.
New virus cases have fallen from dozens each day to a small handful. As of Monday, total cases in the county totaled 9,328.
According to the health center, the county’s 14-day testing positivity rate was 9.2%.
Vaccination rates in area Missouri counties, as of Monday, were:
Cape Girardeau County ranks 10th in the state in percentage of population having received at least one vaccine dose.
To date, 56.5% of those 85 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. The number is 41.7% for those 75 to 84 and 54.5% for those 65 to 74. Of those 55 to 64, 24.3% have received at least one vaccine dose. For all other age groups, the percentage is 16.9% or lower.
In the state, 1,787,499 vaccine doses had been administered as of Monday, equating to 19.1% of the state’s population having received at least one vaccine dose. In the past seven days, vaccinators have administered an average of 30,627 doses per day.
The state entered Phase 1B, Tier 3, on Monday. Tier 3 includes workers in critical sectors.
To sign up for a vaccine dose, visit one of the following portals in surrounding Missouri counties:
The State of Missouri’s vaccine navigator, which includes statewide vaccine information, is online at www.covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.
Follow all of the Southeast Missourian’s COVID-19 coverage at www.semissourian.com/coronavirus.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.