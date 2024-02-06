All sections
NewsSeptember 3, 2020

Cape County records 12th coronavirus death

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Cape Girardeau County’s first death attributed to COVID-19 came April 7. More than four months later, the number of county residents who died from the disease associated with coronavirus stood at five. The sixth death came Aug. 10. The seventh death was reported Aug. 24. Five additional deaths — including the county’s 12th, reported Tuesday — have come in the 10 days since.

The county’s Public Health Center announced the fatality Tuesday, indicating the patient was in the 80-89 age bracket. No other information was provided.

The county reported 14 new virus cases Tuesday, pushing its total to 1,042 cases. Eight hundred twenty-six county residents have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases in the county is near its high mark and stood at 204 Tuesday. Of the new cases, nine were in the City of Cape Girardeau, one was in Jackson and four were elsewhere in the county.

Perry County, Missouri, officials reported a combined 26 new cases from Monday (seven) and Tuesday (19). The county has recorded 452 virus cases, 346 recoveries and four deaths.

Sixteen new cases were reported in Scott County. The new cases pushed the county’s total number of cases to 662. Five hundred two county residents have recovered from the virus, and 14 county residents have died because of it.

Stoddard County, Missouri, reported seven new cases Tuesday. The county’s total number of cases is 331, with 274 recoveries and 10 deaths.

One new virus case was reported at Southeast Missouri State University on Monday. Thus far, the university has reported 30 virus cases — 24 students and six employees. The university has created quarantine/isolation housing, and as of Monday, 13 of the available 137 units were in use (9.5%).

No update was available from Bollinger County, Missouri.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported four new cases in the two counties nearest Cape Girardeau.

Union County reported three new cases, pushing its total number of cases to 425, with 338 recoveries and 20 deaths. Alexander County recorded one new case (44 total cases, 38 recoveries, zero deaths).

