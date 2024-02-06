Cape County outsources tax bill mailing services for first time

When Cape Girardeau County tax bills are mailed this fall, they might bear a Spokane, Washington, postmark.

That’s because county commissioners approved a request Monday from County Collector Barbara Gholson to outsource the mailing process to a mail processor in Spokane specializing in bulk mailings such as the county’s personal property and real estate tax bills.

According to the collector, outsourcing the process will save the county thousands of dollars in postage, materials and labor expenses.

“This is something new that we’ve never done before,” Gholson said, “but it will be like the county clerk’s office and assessor’s office that outsource their mailings now.”

Gholson’s office received bids from four mailing services, including two from Missouri, and recommended the county accept the bid submitted by The Master’s Touch LLC of Spokane, which submitted the low bid of $29,614.25.

“That number could fluctuate a little bit based on the final number of bills to be mailed,” Gholson said.

The bid covers all costs associated with the printing, postage and handling of the county’s estimated 71,000 tax bills, including the initial mailing in November and delinquent tax bill scheduled to be mailed in January.

Gholson said the mailing service can take advantage of lower postage rates than the county currently pays.

“Last year, we had 80,000 pieces of mail that went out and it cost us 45 cents per piece,” she said. “With this bid, it will be 38.3 cents per envelope.”