All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 2, 2020
Cape County on track to allocate all CARES Act appropriation
With three months left in the funding cycle, Cape Girardeau County appears to be on track to allocate most or all of its coronavirus relief fund by the end of the year. The County Commission on Thursday approved another $137,425 in reimbursements for expenses incurred by several businesses in the county related to COVID-19 pandemic. ...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

With three months left in the funding cycle, Cape Girardeau County appears to be on track to allocate most or all of its coronavirus relief fund by the end of the year.

The County Commission on Thursday approved another $137,425 in reimbursements for expenses incurred by several businesses in the county related to COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioners also extended the deadline for businesses in the county to submit invoices for coronavirus-related expenses. The deadline, which was Thursday, has now been pushed back to Oct. 16.

Qualified expenses include the cost of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment, as well as cleaning supplies and other items directly related to the pandemic. Businesses interested in applying for coronavirus-related expense reimbursements must provide receipts or invoices to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, which will, in turn, submit reimbursement applications to the County Commission.

The reimbursements, as well as other expenses related to COVID-19, are being paid through Cape County’s $9.2 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund, approved by Congress and allocated to the county by the State of Missouri.

Including the reimbursements approved Thursday, the commission has OK’d approximately $4.8 million in payments to businesses and other organizations to help them pay for their coronavirus expenses. As of Thursday, nearly $1.8 million had been paid with the remaining $3 million in various stages of processing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It may not sound right that we’ve only written that many checks, but we’re still waiting on receipts to be approved,” said First District Commissioner Paul Koeper, who has been tracking CARES Act allocations.

Koeper said he expects reimbursement requests to pick up between now and the end of the year.

“If you look at what we’ve approved and what’s coming up, we’re approaching that $9 million that was granted to us,” he said. “It’s all going to come around pretty quickly in the months of November and December.”

Reimbursements approved by the commissioners Thursday, which will be paid through Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, included payments to the following businesses:

  • Leet Eye Care — $8,858.22
  • Century Casino Cape Girardeau — $90,092.90.
  • The Villas of Jackson — $4,548.75.
  • Brent Wills Insurance — $1,714.43.
  • Bug Zero — $643.00.
  • Jackson Medical-Dr. Charles Pewitt — $23,816.64.
  • Broussard’s Cajun Cuisine — $1,472.50.
  • Thomas L. Meyer Realty Co. — $279.41.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy