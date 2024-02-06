Cape County on track to allocate all CARES Act appropriation

With three months left in the funding cycle, Cape Girardeau County appears to be on track to allocate most or all of its coronavirus relief fund by the end of the year.

The County Commission on Thursday approved another $137,425 in reimbursements for expenses incurred by several businesses in the county related to COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioners also extended the deadline for businesses in the county to submit invoices for coronavirus-related expenses. The deadline, which was Thursday, has now been pushed back to Oct. 16.

Qualified expenses include the cost of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment, as well as cleaning supplies and other items directly related to the pandemic. Businesses interested in applying for coronavirus-related expense reimbursements must provide receipts or invoices to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, which will, in turn, submit reimbursement applications to the County Commission.

The reimbursements, as well as other expenses related to COVID-19, are being paid through Cape County’s $9.2 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund, approved by Congress and allocated to the county by the State of Missouri.

Including the reimbursements approved Thursday, the commission has OK’d approximately $4.8 million in payments to businesses and other organizations to help them pay for their coronavirus expenses. As of Thursday, nearly $1.8 million had been paid with the remaining $3 million in various stages of processing.