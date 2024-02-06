Cape County moves closer to 911 texting capability

Cape Girardeau County has taken another step toward adding texting capability to its 911 emergency system.

The County Commission on Thursday approved a resolution to accept a $9,140 grant from the Missouri 911 Service Board. That money will be added to $13,710 already awarded to the county as part of a $22,850 60/40 Next Generation (NG) 911 matching grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety and administered through the Department of Homeland Security.

The NG 911 grant will be used to integrate texting technology into the county’s 911 emergency dispatch center, according to Mark Winkler, the county’s emergency services director.

To date, 29 Missouri counties have incorporated “text to 911” technology in their emergency call centers. Cape Girardeau County is one of nine counties in the state where the technology is pending, according to the Missouri 911 Service Board. Currently, the only county in Southeast Missouri to offer the service is Stoddard.

The 911 text service will benefit deaf people and those with limited hearing capabilities, as well as people in situations that a voice call might endanger them.

“If someone is in a compromised situation and they can’t use their phone to call 911 but are able to text, this is a way for us to find out who’s in danger and get help to them immediately,” Winkler said.

The emergency services director said it will probably take “six to eight months before the project is complete.”

More information about “text to 911” service in Missouri may be found online at www.missouri911.org/text-to-911.