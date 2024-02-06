For the first time since last fall, Cape Girardeau County’s COVID-19 data shows the county meets two of three criteria of several necessary for health officials to eliminate the county’s face-covering order.

According to information provided by the county’s Public Health Center, active cases fell by a net of 233 Wednesday to 96, below the 250 baseline called for in the county’s order, and the 14-day tally of new cases is 127, below the threshold of 200 outlined in the order.

Active cases began rising in September and climbed steeply throughout November. Through December and into January, the county’s number of active cases hovered around 1,500. But in January, the numbers began falling, and they have cratered in the past two weeks.

In November, new case counts often grew by 100 or more each day, before leveling off in January.