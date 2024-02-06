With the recent announcements two promising COVID-19 vaccines are on the horizon, the medical director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says he’s “starting to see a twinkling of light at the end of the tunnel.”

But Dr. John Russell cautions the “end of the tunnel” is “still a long way off.”

Russell made his remarks Tuesday afternoon during a virtual meeting of the Cape Girardeau County health department’s board of directors. Board members meet online rather than in person because of the increased prevalence of coronavirus throughout the area.

Two pharmaceutical companies — Pfizer and Moderna — have announced results of initial testing that have shown their vaccines appear to be more than 90% effective in preventing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Both companies are expected to seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

“The problem with the Pfizer vaccine is its distribution chain,” Russell said, and explained it requires “ultra cold” storage conditions of minus-70 degrees Fahrenheit to be effective.

“The advantage the Moderna vaccine has is it requires more traditional refrigeration and appears to have a longer life, making it available to a much boarder number of vaccinators such as health centers, physician offices and pharmacies,” he said. “The places you go to get a shot now should be able to handle that particular vaccine.”

Although both vaccines show promising effectiveness, Russell said it will take several months before enough doses can be produced to control the virus.

“As best I can tell, the initial aliquant of the vaccine will be somewhere in the neighborhood of 10 to 15 million doses,” he said. “That sounds like a lot, until you realize there are 330 million people in the nation.”

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, so even if just half the population agrees to be vaccinated, that’s still more than 300 million injections.

“I anticipate we will have significantly more information on vaccine distribution in the next three to four weeks,” Russell told the health board. “I truly believe we’ll see some finality as to when vaccines will be available by the end of the year, but at best we’re probably 90 days from having any vaccine on hand to give to people.”

In addition to the promising news about vaccines, Russell said Regeneron appears to be effective in reducing the severity of the disease, helping reduce the “viral load,” which, in turn, reduces the potential for spreading the virus.