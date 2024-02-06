Cape County mask mandate difficult to enforce, officials say

Is Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19-related face-covering order an order or a suggestion? Enforcement would seem to be key to answering the question.

So: Is anyone enforcing the order?

According to the county's top health department official, that falls to the county's prosecuting attorney.

Jane Wernsman, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said the health department is focusing on educating the public on the order, which took effect Monday morning and compels a face covering in public and private spaces on most occasions for those older than 9. The health center will not issue penalties or warnings, she said.

Instead, the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney will handle enforcement of the order, she said.

That came as news to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker.

Welker said Friday night he had no input on the order and had not communicated with county health officials.

The prosecutor said the order does not "lend itself to the ability for my office to file charges" because of its broad nature. Welker said the order appears to be encouraging county residents to wear face-coverings in public but it's unlikely charges against those not wearing a mask would ever arise from the order. He added the order's penalty — a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to a $1,000, up to a year in jail or both — is harsher than that for a first-time offense of driving while intoxicated.