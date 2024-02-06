Cape County looking at website redesign

This story is updated.

Cape Girardeau County's web pages, hosted at www.capecounty.us, will soon be getting a new look.

Commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper said Thursday five bids were received by a July 30 deadline to redesign the website because the platform used by the current web vendor is being terminated. Herbst said the county has known since last year of the discontinuation, so money is in the current information technology budget to cover the expense.

Cape County launched its current website in 2010.

The county's IT department will review the bids and Herbst expects a recommendation for commission action later this month. No dollar amounts were made available from the bidding process.