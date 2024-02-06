Cape County looking at website redesign

This story is updated.
Cape Girardeau County's web pages, hosted at www.capecounty.us, will soon be getting a new look.
Commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper said Thursday five bids were received by a July 30 deadline to redesign the website because the platform used by the current web vendor is being terminated. Herbst said the county has known since last year of the discontinuation, so money is in the current information technology budget to cover the expense.
Cape County launched its current website in 2010.
The county's IT department will review the bids and Herbst expects a recommendation for commission action later this month. No dollar amounts were made available from the bidding process.
The bidders for the work are Civic Engage, Rannsolve Incorporated, Rooted Web, B&B Media and Revize.
Commissioners approved a quote for $2,069.25 allowing the county jail to repair a "secure door" at the request of Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.
"Due to the nature of the (jail) environment, the quote was approved to allow the sheriff to proceed without delay and (to) dispense with the routine procurement process," Herbst told the Southeast Missourian.
The vendor, MHS Enterprises LLC, has performed similar work in the jail and is familiar with the equipment and environment there, Herbst added.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.