Cape County is now a 'hotter spot' for COVID

Noting the uptick in COVID cases, Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler said Thursday the county has become a "hotter spot" for COVID-19 in Missouri -- as the county's test-positivity rate has risen to 15.2%, higher than the statewide average of 12%.

In a report to the Cape Girardeau County Commission, Winkler noted an estimated 1,200 vaccinations have been given in Cape Girardeau County in the last week. Inoculation rates for the coronavirus continue to lag Show Me State numbers.

Statewide, 51.8% of eligible Missourians have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose while in Cape Girardeau County, the single dose rate is 43.8%.

The current two-dose, or fully vaccinated, figure is 45.1% statewide. In Cape Girardeau County, it is 37.7%.

After hearing Winkler's report, produced by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Presiding Commissioner Clinton D. Tracy suggested COVID numbers are not likely to improve in the short-term given the crowds generated by the recent Aug. 10 to 13 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo and the expected attendance at the upcoming Sept. 11 to 18 SEMO District Fair at Cape Girardeau's Arena Park. Tracy also noted the reopening of schools late last month in his brief remarks.

The Cape Girardeau School District on Tuesday reimplemented a mask mandate for its teachers, staff and the 4,475-pupil student body.

Southeast Missouri State University has reimposed an indoor face covering requirement on campus for all people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, until at least Sept. 16, when the policy will be reevaluated.

The county's public health center website continues to recommend the public follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for vaccination and masking.