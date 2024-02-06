Cape County History Center to reopen, add research annex

For five years, the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson has served as a resource for people looking to learn more about the region's rich history.

Now, in addition to existing display cases in the main Center, a research annex is taking appointments for researchers to delve into collections too fragile or valuable for public viewing.

Earlier this year, the History Center closed to the public amid recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and while the reason for the closure is tragic, said History Center director Carla Jordan, the leadership and staff at the Center took the down time as an opportunity to finish remodeling in the Center and put the final touches on the Annex.

The Center serves as a hub, Jordan said, with fast-rotating exhibits and secure, climate-controlled archives in the basement, where "beautiful collections of photographs, manuscripts and other documents" are stored in the secure basement.

But, Jordan said, since there is always something going on at the Center, it's not an ideal spot for research.

Books sit on shelves inside the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society Research Annex on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Jackson. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Enter the Research Annex.

The storefront at 110 S. High Street, owned by Hoffmann Holdings LLC, is remodeled and furnished. It's lined with tall bookcases and with a cherry-wood conference table ready for researchers, and Jordan said the space will be open for appointments beginning July 1.

The collections include rare gems that are important to researchers, Jordan said: field notes from the Civil War, manuscripts on Southeast Missouri families, the Lorimier Founders Collection (which includes furniture, personal effects and documents from the family and descendants of Louis Lorimier, Cape Girardeau's founder) and other items help tell the story of Southeast Missouri.

The collections are cataloged, and, Jordan said, being open by appointment means that research assistance can be provided -- archivists and historians can be on hand to answer questions or provide additional research materials.

Executive board librarian Mary Jo Shelton, librarian Beverly Hahs and collection cataloger Alice Ireland put in hundreds of hours constructing a database of items and descriptions for the Founders Collection, Jordan said.

But that's not all the Research Annex offers. The collections also include a "nice start" on a collection of family genealogy books from the region, information on regional history, businesses, parks and more, and free access to ancestry.com.

The public is welcome to browse, Shelton said.

"We do have a protocol for research, as all libraries do," Shelton said.