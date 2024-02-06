All sections
NewsMarch 3, 2020

Cape County health department monitoring for coronavirus

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is closely monitoring the COVID-19 investigation, according its website. As of Monday afternoon, no cases have been confirmed in Missouri. “The Health Center will continue to provide weekly updates to health care providers and partners,” the website — www.cgcohealthdept.com — stated ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is closely monitoring the COVID-19 investigation, according its website.

As of Monday afternoon, no cases have been confirmed in Missouri.

“The Health Center will continue to provide weekly updates to health care providers and partners,” the website — www.cgcohealthdept.com — stated.

Simple precautions can help stop the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. Residents are encouraged to participate in the following activities:

  • Frequently wash hands.
  • If sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.
  • Cover nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing.
  • Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.

Anyone who has traveled to affected areas, including China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea, or been in contact with someone confirmed with COVID-19 should monitor their health for 14 days after contact.

“If you develop a fever, cough, or have difficulty breathing, seek medical care right away,” the website states, but call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room and notify staff of symptoms and possible exposure to COVID-19.

