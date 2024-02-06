Cape County health board asked to lift COVID-19 recommendations

Editor’s note: This story has been revised from a previous version to clarify a factual error given in a quote.

On Tuesday, public commenters once again pleaded with members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees to resolve the board's COVID-19 recommendations.

One speaker at the board's January meeting equated the board of trustees to Nazis and said "one day" board members "will be held accountable."

Board chairman John Freeze emphasized Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has no public health mandates. Recommendations on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's website align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Freeze also reminded attendees the health department has not advised schools or Southeast Missouri State University on any health matters since October.

"If you have a complaint about mask mandates in public schools or anything like that, you're wasting your time complaining to us," Freeze said.

The chairman's reminder sparked comments from the crowd.

One attendee, Rita LaVanchy, a frequent speaker at health board meetings, claimed she read emails from local school officials in which the officials said schools received guidance from the health board.

LaVanchy would not disclose who the emails were from. All health board members who responded to LaVanchy said they had no knowledge of such emails.

After the public comment portion of the meeting, board secretary Eric Becking said he'd like to make a motion "to get rid of masks." Becking's comment was met with applause by several audience members.

The motion was not voted on, with some health board members questioning what the motion meant and whether the board had the authority to "get rid of masks."

Reporting of COVID-19 deaths

Freeze addressed concerns raised from a recent article published by the Missouri Independent called "Unaccounted: Inaccurate death certificates across the country hide the true toll of COVID-19."

The article cited "Documenting COVID-19," an investigation from the USA Today Network. The investigation identified Cape Girardeau as one of the top 10 U.S. counties with the greatest spike in deaths not attributed to COVID-19.

The Cape Girardeau County coroner did not pronounce a single person dead of COVID-19 in 2021, the article published Dec. 22 wrote.

Missouri Independent journalists quoted Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan saying his office "doesn't do COVID deaths."