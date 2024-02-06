Cape County greenhouse growing legal marijuana

Fraker said commencement inspections are required to verify each licensee is in compliance with minimum standards for licensure established by DHSS in accordance with Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution. By a 65% to 35% vote in November 2018, Missouri voters legalized the use of medical marijuana.

Archimedes Medical Holdings has obtained two licenses to grow cannabis at the site along Route B south of Biehle, Missouri, near Apple Creek. A third licensee, FUJM LLC, also holds a cultivation license at that location where a perimeter fence and security cameras have been installed. Enhanced security measures, such as fencing and security cameras, are required by DHSS at licensed medical marijuana facilities.

An Archimedes employee at the site said it will be two or three months before the first crop is harvested and transported to infused-product manufacturing facilities and then shipped to retail dispensaries throughout the state.

“We know qualified patients are eager to see dispensary doors open up in our state,” Fraker said, “and having cultivators now able to grow and soon supply these facilities is something we are all very pleased to see.”

Some of the products grown by Archimedes could eventually end up on shelves at one of four licensed dispensaries planned for Cape Girardeau and one in Jackson. Several of those dispensaries plan to be operational by September, depending on how soon product is available for sale.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.