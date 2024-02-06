Cape County GOP women host new Missouri AG Andrew Bailey

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey spoke Friday, June 2, to a small gathering of Cape County Republican Women, telling the group he sees part of his role as blocking what he termed “federal overreach” by the White House.

“Missouri vs. Biden is the most important First Amendment lawsuit in a generation. We saw shortly after (Biden) took office, he was coercing and colluding with woke Big Tech corporations to silence conservative voices on social media platforms,” said Bailey, who on Jan. 3 succeeded now-U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt as the state’s top prosecutor. “We’ve uncovered a relationship where the White House, across a spectrum of federal bureaucratic agencies, was silencing Americans and specifically conservative voices on Big Tech social media.”

Bailey, 42, touted his office’s actions in the recent ouster of former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for what the attorney general called a pattern of unpunished crimes and other deficiencies.

“(Gardner) was a George Soros-backed prosecutor,” alleged Bailey, adding that “outside money” bought Gardner’s office for her “with the stated intention of dismantling the criminal justice system.”

Bailey added that Gardner’s six-year tenure was damaging to St. Louis’ economic well-being.

Missouri's Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks Friday, June 2, to attendees of the monthly meeting of Cape County Republican Women. Bailey, who took office Jan. 3, made remarks at Delmonico's in Jackson. Jeff Long