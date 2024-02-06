Cape County firearms business robbed Friday

Authorities are searching for “multiple suspects” who burglarized a Cape Girardeau County firearms business late last week.
A news release issued Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office said JSE Surplus on Highway 74, west of Cape Girardeau, was entered at about 5:30 a.m. Friday.
“Once inside the business, the suspects began to steal multiple firearms,” according to the sheriff’s office. “During the burglary, the owner of JSE Surplus, who happened to be in the building, was alerted to the break-in, confronted the suspects, and fired multiple rounds from a shotgun in their direction.”
According to the news release, “the suspects subsequently fled the business, dropping most of the firearms, yet still getting away with several.”
It is not known whether anyone was wounded in the incident.
The suspects were last seen heading west on Highway 74 toward Dutchtown, according to the statement from the sheriff’s office. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.
When asked for any additional details about the incident, JSE Surplus issued a statement saying, “We are just going to defer to the sheriff’s office at this time. We don’t want to do anything to interfere in the investigation.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.