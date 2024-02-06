All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 11, 2020

Cape County firearms business robbed Friday

Authorities are searching for “multiple suspects” who burglarized a Cape Girardeau County firearms business late last week. A news release issued Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office said JSE Surplus on Highway 74, west of Cape Girardeau, was entered at about 5:30 a.m. Friday...

Southeast Missourian

Authorities are searching for “multiple suspects” who burglarized a Cape Girardeau County firearms business late last week.

A news release issued Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office said JSE Surplus on Highway 74, west of Cape Girardeau, was entered at about 5:30 a.m. Friday.

“Once inside the business, the suspects began to steal multiple firearms,” according to the sheriff’s office. “During the burglary, the owner of JSE Surplus, who happened to be in the building, was alerted to the break-in, confronted the suspects, and fired multiple rounds from a shotgun in their direction.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the news release, “the suspects subsequently fled the business, dropping most of the firearms, yet still getting away with several.”

It is not known whether anyone was wounded in the incident.

The suspects were last seen heading west on Highway 74 toward Dutchtown, according to the statement from the sheriff’s office. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

When asked for any additional details about the incident, JSE Surplus issued a statement saying, “We are just going to defer to the sheriff’s office at this time. We don’t want to do anything to interfere in the investigation.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy