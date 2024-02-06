Cape County firearms business robbed Friday

According to the news release, “the suspects subsequently fled the business, dropping most of the firearms, yet still getting away with several.”

It is not known whether anyone was wounded in the incident.

The suspects were last seen heading west on Highway 74 toward Dutchtown, according to the statement from the sheriff’s office. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

When asked for any additional details about the incident, JSE Surplus issued a statement saying, “We are just going to defer to the sheriff’s office at this time. We don’t want to do anything to interfere in the investigation.”