Can face masks help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County or will they lead to business closures and a loss of personal freedom for county residents?

According to some, masks won’t do anything to improve public health and are a form of government control.

A group of nearly two dozen county residents, including several business owners, debated the issue for nearly three hours with county health officials at a meeting of the County Commission on Monday morning, a few hours after the county’s emergency face mask order went into effect.

The order, approved Friday by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Directors, requires face coverings to be worn by most people older than 9 in almost all public spaces and gatherings throughout the county until further notice.

“The decision to implement this public health order was not one that was taken lightly,” said Jane Wernsman, director of the county health center, who attended the commission meeting along with several health center board members and Dr. John Russell, the center’s medical director.

Masked Cape Girardeau County commissioners Charlie Herbst, left, Clint Tracy and Paul Koeper listen to citizen comments about the county's mandatory face mask order during their meeting Monday in Jackson. Jay Wolz

Wernsman said the order was issued in response to an increase in coronavirus cases in the county.

“The increase we’ve seen in the last two weeks has been alarming,” Wernsman said. As of Monday, the number of positive coronavirus cases among Cape Girardeau County residents had reached 398, roughly double the total from a couple of weeks ago.

“The intent of the order is to ensure people protect themselves and others, particularly those who are most vulnerable to poor outcomes should they become infected with COVID-19,” she said.

Objections

But many at the meeting did not agree.

“It’s going to kill my business,” said Danetta Mason, owner of a hair salon in Cape Girardeau.

“Right before everyone shut down for COVID, I had just opened my salon,” she told the commissioners. “We just got back open up again and then you’re going to do this to us? That’s disgusting.”

Mason said she has had customers tell her they won’t use her salon’s services if they have to wear a face mask.

“Some people out there are sheep. They’re going to put their mask on and they’re going to do exactly what you tell them to,” she said. “What’s next? We can’t own a business? The government’s going to own our business next? I can’t even believe this is America.”

Mason said her son, who has special needs and is unable to wear a face mask, was prohibited from attending school Monday because his face was uncovered.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center medical director Dr. John Russell explains why the health center board decided to issue a mandatory countywide face mask order during Monday's meeting of the County Commission in Jackson. Jay Wolz

However, Russell pointed out the emergency order includes exemptions for children as well as people who have conditions prohibiting face-mask use and that there “isn’t any reason” why Mason’s son cannot go to school.

“As a physician and as a pediatrician, I am very sensitive to some of the issues that are being expressed,” he said. “We have not told any school district or any business what they may or may not do as it relates to children. It (the order) clearly says persons with health conditions that prohibit wearing a mask, nothing in the order shall require the use of a face covering by any person for whom doing so would be contrary to their health or safety.”

Effects on businesses

Recent surveys by the chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau and Jackson indicated a fairly even split in the business community over the use of face masks and whether businesses would encourage customers to wear them.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce asked its members whether they would require employees and customers to wear face masks if masks and signage were provided at no costs. As of Sunday night, 39 (60%) of the 65 survey participants said “no.”

“We sent a similar survey trying to gauge business interest in a voluntary compliance,” said John Mehner, president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Out of 150 survey respondents, 55% said they would prefer not to participate in a voluntary compliance program.”

However, Jeremy Roth, a Cape Girardeau business owner, said he conducted an informal survey of 69 area businesses.

“Out of 69 businesses, 95% said they did not want this,” he said.

“This isn’t a popular thing,” said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy. “Nobody wants to wear masks, but nobody wants COVID, either.”