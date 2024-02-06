Cape County Courthouse to remain at Phase Zero

All functions of Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court and the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will remain at Phase Zero COVID-19 operations.

The courthouse was scheduled to return to Phase One operations today, but a positive COVID test last week necessitated staying in Phase Zero, according to a statement released Saturday by Presiding Judge Ben Lewis.

According to an administrative order released Saturday, the court and courthouse will remain in Phase Zero until at least Jan. 11.

While the court is operating at Phase Zero, all in-person hearings at the courthouse will remain suspended.