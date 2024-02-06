All sections
NewsDecember 28, 2020

Cape County Courthouse to remain at Phase Zero

All functions of Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court and the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will remain at Phase Zero COVID-19 operations. The courthouse was scheduled to return to Phase One operations today, but a positive COVID test last week necessitated staying in Phase Zero, according to a statement released Saturday by Presiding Judge Ben Lewis...

Southeast Missourian

All functions of Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court and the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will remain at Phase Zero COVID-19 operations.

The courthouse was scheduled to return to Phase One operations today, but a positive COVID test last week necessitated staying in Phase Zero, according to a statement released Saturday by Presiding Judge Ben Lewis.

According to an administrative order released Saturday, the court and courthouse will remain in Phase Zero until at least Jan. 11.

While the court is operating at Phase Zero, all in-person hearings at the courthouse will remain suspended.

The docket scheduled for today will not take place.

This order applies only to the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

While in Phase Zero, only emergency matters will be heard. Applications for orders of protection may still be filed with the office of the Circuit Clerk.

The order states if an individual has a hearing scheduled during the period of suspension, the person should contact his or her attorney. Likewise, if a person has a hearing scheduled and does not have an attorney, he or she should contact the Circuit Clerk’s office at (573) 335-8253.

